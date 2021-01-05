Kentucky State Police at Post 1 arrested a Union City woman following a pursuit in Marshall and McCracken County.

Post 1 reports said 32 year old Heaven Tynes was issued multiple charges, including possession of heroin and aggravated operating a vehicle under the influence of a substance.

Reports said Troopers and deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the Draffenville area, to locate a vehicle involved in multiple hit-and-run collisions.

When spotting the suspected vehicle on Highway 68, reports said an attempt to make a traffic stop resulted in a pursuit in McCracken County.

After a tire deflation device flattened two tires on Ms. Tynes car, an officer performed a pit maneuver which brought the vehicle to a stop.

Post 1 reports said a brief altercation took place between Ms. Tynes and officers, before she was taken to a Paducah hospital due to her level of impairment.

Additional charges filed in the incident included fleeing and evading police, criminal mischief and several traffic violations.