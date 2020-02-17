A Union City woman has been arrested in Fulton County on drug charges and active warrants.

Sheriff’s reports said deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 925 Saturday night, in the Brownsville community.

During an investigation, officers located methamphetamine and paraphernalia on 22 year old Alexis Faith Butler, who was a passenger in the vehicle.

A check also indicated Ms. Butler had three outstanding warrants in Obion County.

She was arrested and taken to the Fulton County Detention Center on charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, along with being a fugitive from justice.