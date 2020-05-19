A Union City woman was arrested after striking her brother in the head with a baseball bat.

Union City police reports said 39 year old Tawana Burnett Reid, of 725 South Sunswept Drive, was taken into custody on charges of aggravated assault.

Reports said officers responded to 120 South Miles, where they observed 43 year old Marcus Tramane Reid on a back porch with blood coming from his head and scrapes on his hands.

A witness told officers that Reid came from the apartment and was asked why his sister had struck him with the bat.

The witness said Ms. Reid left the scene in a vehicle with a baseball bat in her hand.

Marcus Reid was transported by helicopter to the Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, due to the gash on his head, and loss of consciousness.