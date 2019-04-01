A Union City woman was charged with drug and outstanding warrant charges following a traffic stop by Obion County deputies.

Sheriff’s reports said a traffic stop of Highway 45 led to charges against 41 year old Alaina Marie Conner.

As a passenger in the vehicle, Ms. Conner was discovered to be wanted in Weakley County for failure to appear in court.

She was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

She was taken into custody on charges of simple possession of a schedule two drug, and placed on hold for warrants in Weakley County.