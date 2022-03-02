Union City Woman Arrested for Shooting of Occupied Vehicle

Warrants were obtained by Union City police following the shooting of a car on Melrose Street.

Reports said 39 year old Micheal Jeffries, of Nash Street, was talking with an individual at East College Court, when an argument ensued.

Jeffries told police the sister of the individual he was talking to, came from an apartment and began shooting a handgun toward the car.

Reports said 35 year Shaqira Davis-Horton then got into a Ford Taurus and left the scene.

Police investigations indicated one shot struck the hood on the drivers side.

A passenger in Jeffries vehicle, 58 year old Anthony Wilson of Nash Street, also identified Ms. Davis-Horton as the shooter.

Due to witness statements, officers obtained warrants for Ms. Davis-Horton on two counts of aggravated assault.

She turned herself in on the warrants on Wednesday.