A 61 year old Union City woman has been barred from the new Splash Pad property, due to indecent exposure.

Police reports said officers responded to the East Main Street water park on Saturday, after the reports of two women acting rudely and mouthing at both parents and children.

After the two women were asked by multiple parents to leave the water park, witnesses told police that 61 year old Rose Marie Semiklose exposed herself in front of everyone.

Due to her actions, police issued Ms. Semiklose a citation for indecent exposure and barred her from the property in the future.