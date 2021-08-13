Union City Woman Bound Over on Weakley County Murder Charge

A Union City woman, charged in a fatal Weakley County shooting, has been bound over to the grand jury.

General Sessions reports said 29 year old Ashley Marie Brown was bound over to the September term of the grand jury by Judge Tommy Moore.

Ms. Brown is charged with second degree murder, in connection with the April 14th shooting death of 41 year old Alisha Gadlen, of Martin.

The shooting took place on the parking lot of a nail salon on North Lindell Street in Martin.

The Weakley County Grand Jury is scheduled to convene on September 7th.