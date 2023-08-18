Union City Woman Charged Following Dog Bite

Charges were issued against a Union City woman following a dog bite.

Reports said a Union City officer was called to the Quality Inn, on West Reelfoot Avenue, where 61 year old Peggy Cozad said her dog had bitten an individual.

Ms. Cozad said she was outside, when 27 year old Austin Deaton, of Marion, Arkansas, walked up and bent down to pet the dog.

Just as he bent down, the dog jumped at him and bit him in the mouth.

Police reports said the officer went to the emergency room and spoke with Deaton, who was being treated for an injury.

The report said Ms. Cozad was issued a citation for harboring a vicious animal, with the dog taken to the Animal Control office for observation.