Union City Woman Charged in Fatal Martin Shooting Released on Bond

A Union City woman, charged with a deadly shooting in Martin, has been released on bond.

29 year old Ashley Marie Brown appeared for arraignment in Weakley County General Session Court on Monday.

Ms. Brown is charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of 41 year old Alisha Gadlen, of Martin.

The shooting occurred last Wednesday afternoon, in the parking lot of a North Lindell Street business, following an altercation.

Officials with Weakley County General Session Court said Ms. Brown was set a $100,000 bond by Judge Tommy Moore.

She was also scheduled a court date of August 11th.

Ms. Brown was represented by attorney David Hamblen.