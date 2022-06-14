Union City woman charged with forging checks in Fulton, Martin

A Union City woman is facing charges after allegedly forging checks in Fulton and Martin.

Thirty-seven-year-old Justine Rose Atchley allegedly took checks from her grandmother and wrote several checks at locations in Fulton.

She’s currently being prosecuted by the Fulton Police Department.

Further investigation revealed Miss Atchley also forged checks on four separate occasions at the Martin Walmart totaling $310.

Atchley is charged with four counts of forgery in Weakley County and has since been released from the Weakley County Jail.