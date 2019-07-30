A Union City woman is facing multiple charges after a shoplifting incident at the Martin Walmart led to the discovery of methamphetamine.

34-year-old Kelley Leigh Herchenhahn was arrested after trying to leave the store with nearly $160 in merchandise.

Herchenhahn also had meth and a smoking pipe in her possession, and a second smoking pipe was found in her vehicle.

Herchenhahn also owes restitution to Walmart for $150 since packaging for two items was damaged and can’t be resold.

She was also wearing a bra she had put on in the dressing room which also cannot be resold.

Herchenhahn is charged with Shoplifting, Possession of Schedule Two Meth, and Drug Paraphernalia. She’s been released from the Weakley County Jail.