A Union City woman is facing multiple charges after a shoplifting incident at the Martin Walmart led to the discovery of methamphetamine.

34-year-old Kelley Leigh Herchenhahn was arrested after trying to leave the store with nearly $160 in merchandise.

Herchenhahn also had meth and a smoking pipe in her possession, and a second smoking pipe was found in her vehicle.

Herchenhahn also owes restitution to Walmart for $150 since packaging for two items was damaged and canโ€™t be resold.

She was also wearing a bra she had put on in the dressing room which also cannot be resold.

Herchenhahn is charged with Shoplifting, Possession of Schedule Two Meth, and Drug Paraphernalia. Sheโ€™s been released from the Weakley County Jail.