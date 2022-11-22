Union City Woman Facing Charges Following Discovery of Tangled Dog

A Union City woman was issued charges after a dog was found tangled at a home on North 3rd Street.

26 year old Tyshawna Allen was charged with counts of cruelty to animals, limitations on chaining, and vaccinations.

Union City police reports said Animal Control officers had responded to a call of two dogs running at-large, when they observed the dog tangled in a water meter.

Reports said a close observation revealed the dogs ribs and tailbone were visible, and it was dehydrated due to no food or water on sight.

The animal control officers impounded the female dog, with Ms. Allen calling to say it had been sick.

The dog reportedly ate food and became playful while at Animal Control, and showed no signs of sickness.