Union City woman involved with gun theft ring in Weakley County in court this week

A Union City woman, allegedly part of a gun theft ring in Weakley County, appears in court this week.

26-year-old Jessica McCord is charged with Aggravated Burglary and Theft of Property over $2,500 Dollars after several firearms were reported stolen in the Sidonia area of Weakley County.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Marty Plunk says on February 27th, McCord, along with 25-year-old Hunter Wherry and 32-year-old Brandon Reinemann, also of Union City, entered a residence on Sidonia Road and took items totaling in excess of $5,000 dollars.

According to Plunk, the three were part of a ring of individuals involved with burglaries in both Weakley and Obion Counties.

Plunk, along with Obion County Sheriff’s Investigators Angie Taylor and Landon Kelly, recovered several of the firearms, including an AR-15, in Trenton and Union City.