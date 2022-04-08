Union City Woman Reports Purse Stolen from Vehicle

Union City police were made aware of a purse stolen from the vehicle of a Union City woman.

Police reports said 55 year old Tracie Sims, of East Cheatam Street, came to the police department to report her purse stolen.

Ms. Sims told officers she had been at the Sudden Service Store on North Clover Street, Ware Park Apartments, and then to E.W. James and Sons Supermarket on Monday.

She did not know where the purse may have been taken.

Reports said inside the purse was her wallet, which contained about $400 cash, and medical cards.

Police did go to Sudden Service and Ware Park to view video cameras, and saw that no one was seen around her vehicle during the stops.

Officers were unable to determine if the purse was taken during a stop at E.W. James Supermarket.