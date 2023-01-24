Union City Woman Says She Was Scammed After Cashing Check Sent in Mail

A Union City woman told police she was scammed for over $3,000.

Union City police reports said 55 year old Lynette Wrae Harris came to the police department, after cashing a check for $3,050 that came in the mail.

Ms. Harris said she was supposed to be a mystery shopper at Wal-Mart, and cashed the check at a store in Humboldt.

Reports said she went to Wal-Mart in Humboldt and purchased three Wal-Mart cards for $500 each, along with a $1,000 American Express card.

Ms. Harris said she then called a number and gave an individual the numbers on the cards.

After realizing the money was then gone from the cards, Ms. Harris said she was contacted by the store in Humboldt stating her responsibility for the cashed check which was no good.

During talks with Ms. Harris, officers also learned she had an active warrant on file for a worthless check in Trenton.

Officers from Trenton came to Union City to serve the warrant and make an arrest.