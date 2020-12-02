A Union City woman, charged in the death of her 14 month old son, will have her first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

Union City police charged 27 year old Laureen McAuthur with aggravated child abuse under the age of six, and criminally negligent homicide.

The charges were issued following the death of her son in an Arkansas Children’s Hospital burn unit.

Police reports said the child received burns to over 47-percent of his body from scalding bath water on November 10th.

He died from his injuries on November 14th.

Ms. McAuthur was arrested in Cullman, Alabama and extradited back to Obion County on Monday.

She will appear in front of General Sessions Judge Jimmy Smith at 2:00 today.