Union City Woman to Appear on Counterfeit Money Charges

A Union City woman will appear in Obion County General Sessions Court next week concerning counterfeit money.

Union City police reports said 41 Renae Martinez, of North Clover Street, was cited for passing counterfeit money and scheduled for arraignment on Tuesday.

Police reports said an officer was called to Wal-Mart, after Ms. Martinez presented a bogus $100 bill to pay for items totaling almost $55 dollars.

After the cashier recognized the fake money, and alerted her supervisor, reports said Ms. Martinez then paid for the items with two fifty dollar bills and left the store.

When questioned at her residence concerning the counterfeit bill, Ms. Martinez said she received it from a friend that wanted change.