Union City’s Anna Cheatham to Continue Softball Career

Union City softball player Anna Cheatham will continue her playing days in college.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Cheatham has signed to play with St. Charles Community College in Missouri.

Cheatham was a four-year starter at pitcher and first base for the Union City softball team, who hit .369 with seven home runs and 73 RBI’s.

As a pitcher, she was (15-8) with 131 strikeouts in 129 innings of work.

St. Charles Community College is about 20 minutes from St. Louis, and is a Division 1 member of the National Junior College Athletic Association.

A photo of Anna Cheatham’s signing day has been posted on our website at thunderboltradio.com.