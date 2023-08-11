August 11, 2023
Union City’s Antique Tractor Show Starts Today at Discovery Park of America

The annual Antique and Vintage Tractor Show will start today in Union City.

Discovery Park of America will be the host of the always popular event today and Saturday.

Anyone around the area with an antique tractor is still urged to participate in the event, with tractor participants and visitors expected from several states.

The tractor show will conclude on Saturday with a tractor parade at the park.

Also on Saturday at 1:00, Discovery Park will hold an auction to sell a 1940 Allis-Chalmer C and a 1956 Farmall 350.

 

Charles Choate

