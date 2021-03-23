Union City’s Ben McMillan Chosen for Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game

Union City High School will be represented in the Basketball Coaches Association of Tennessee All-Star game.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Senior Ben McMillan has been selected to play this Saturday in Murfreesboro.

McMillan recently ended his playing days at Union City with more than 1,800 points, earning All-District and All-Region accolades.

He will be a part of a group of standout players who will represent the West team, with players also participating from Middle and East Tennessee, along with those chosen from Memphis.

Each team is scheduled to play two games in the All-Star event.