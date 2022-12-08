Union City’s “Blue Lights and Banks” Again Successful in Helping Less Fortunate

The annual “Blue Lights and Banks” collection to help those in need at Christmas was a success on Wednesday.

Multiple participating volunteers gathered at the community Christmas tree in Union City, to accept toys, money and non-perishable food items.

Collected items will be distributed to Chimes for Charity and the “Shop With a Cop” program for children.

Joe Ward, with First Citizens National Bank, said residents of Obion County again showed the giving spirit.(AUDIO)

Photos from Wednesday’s event have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.