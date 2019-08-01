Former Union City pitcher Peyton Edwards has again been selected as one of the best in Class-A baseball for the past season.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the recent Freed-Hardeman University signee was named to the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association Class-A All-State team for the second straight year.

He becomes just the second-ever Union City baseball player to be named All State in consecutive seasons, joining David Barnes in 1994 and 1995.

Edwards was chosen for the Tennessee Sports Writers Association All State team last season, and was one of just 15 selections for the Baseball Coaches team this year.

He had an (8-1) record with 85 strike outs, and just eight earned runs in 60.1 innings during his senior season.

Edwards was named Pitcher of the Year in District 13A for the second straight year and was also a member of the All Academic team.