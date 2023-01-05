Union City’s Gage Smith Named All-State Football Player

Union City High School football player Gage Smith has been recognized as All-State.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Smith was named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Class-2A All-State Team for his play this past season.

Called the “heart and soul” of the 2022 team by his coaches, Smith was Union City’s leading tackler with 111, while also rushing for 578 yards and 11 touchdowns.

With his All-State selection, Smith will also be inducted into the Union City Hall of Honors.