Union City’s Garrett Remains at Top of Bassmaster Opens Qualifier Standings

Union City professional bass fisherman John Coble Garrett remains on top of the Bassmaster Opens Elite Qualifier standings.

With four events remaining, Garrett leads the field with 926 points.

He is trailed by Trey McKinney with 921 points, and Kenta Kimura, of Japan, who has 910.

Garrett started his latest tournament, the St. Croix Basmaster Open at Lake Eufala in Oklahoma, with a Day 1 second place standing.

He finished the 206 field event in 30th place, taking home $3,174.

Garrett was the 2016 Bassmaster College Series Champion, while at Bethel University, and has fished 38 tournaments as a professional.

During his career, Garrett has finished “in the money” 21 times, including a second and third place finish.