Union City senior basketball player Jada Williams will continue her playing days at Arkansas State University.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Williams signed with the Red Wolves on Wednesday morning following a recruiting trip.

Williams is a 5’11” guard and forward, who averaged 12 points and four rebounds during last years 21-win season.

During her Junior season, Williams also shot 41-percent from the field and 72-percent from the charity stripe.

Arkansas State is a Division One school, who participates in the Sun Belt Conference.