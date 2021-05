Union City’s Kylie McCadney claimed a TSSAA State Championship on Tuesday.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said McCadney finished in a dead heat with Ariya Rice, of Knoxville Austin-East, to share the 400 meter run championship.

McCadney also was part of a 4×200 relay team that included Chanyah Liphford, Taleah Buford, and Ada Rogers that placed sixth.

Additionally, she finished seventh in the triple jump.