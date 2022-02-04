Union City’s Littleton Signs With Bethel University

A Union City High School football standout has signed to play at Bethel University in McKenzie.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Kyrell Littleton will continue to wear purple and gold, after rushing for more than 1,000 yards and leading Union City in scoring last season.

Littleton is a three-year starter, who overcame a broken wrist at the end of his sophomore season, and a pair of knee injuries that hampered him as a junior.

With the Wildcats, Littleton is projected to play on the defensive side of the ball.

He recorded 55 tackles his senior season, which was second best for the Tornadoes.

Littleton ended his Union City football playing days with All-Region 7-2A honors, while also being selected to play in the annual West Tennessee All-Star Game.

