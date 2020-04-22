A Union City High School basketball player has been honored for his play on the floor this season.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Ben McMillan was one of only 15 players, to earn a spot on the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Class-A All-State Team.

The 5’11” junior averaged 18.4 points per game, and shot better than 45-percent from behind the three-point arc, as the Golden Tornadoes advanced to a sectional berth.

During the (23-11) District 13 and Region 7 championship season, McMillan connected on 96 three-point shots and scored more than 20-points in 16 games.

Head coach Shane Sisco said McMillan led by example every day, always giving his best effort in everything he did.

Also joining McMillan as an All-State selection was McKenzie senior Lucas King.