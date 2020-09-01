A Union City businessman has made a generous donation to Discovery Park of America.

Mike Cox, the owner of Cox Oil Company and Little General Convenience Stores, presented a gift of $50,000 in memory of his parents, Eddie and Mickey Cox.

With his gift, Cox became Discovery Park’s first “Sustaining Donor” during their annual giving campaign that runs through December 1st.

Serving as a board of director for the park since its opening in 2013, Cox said it was important for other individuals and companies to assist the Kirkland Foundation in support of what he called an “incredible resource” in the community.

He also added that donated gifts to Discovery Park change the lives of children and adults in the region.