There has been another slight change to Union City’s Week 6 game against the Penns Grove High School Red Devils in New Jersey.

The game was scheduled for Saturday, September 22 at noon; however, the Red Devils initiated conversation to change the date to Friday the 21st at 5:30.

The 2-0 Red Devils have no lights on their home field, but have decided to bring in portable lights due to inclement weather expected on the 22nd.

The Union City travel party will still leave late Tuesday night, the 18th, via charter. The team will practice at Penns Grove high school on Wednesday.

Plans are for the group to travel to New York City to visit the 9/11 memorial and maybe even Times Square. Sightseeing in Philadelphia is still on the agenda for Friday morning before the game that night.

The new schedule will have the Golden Tornadoes returning home on Saturday the 22nd.

