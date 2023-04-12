Union City’s Snow Signs With Dyersburg State Community College

A member of the Union City Lady Tornadoes basketball team will continue her education and playing days.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Adaiysha Snow has committed to play on the next level at Dyersburg State Community College.

The college signing comes after a surprising final year on the prep level, when Snow was the Lady Tornadoes second-leading scorer and chosen to the All-District team.

She averaged seven points and four rebounds per game for the Lady Tornadoes during the past season, which included her contribution of 39 three-point shots.

Snow will join the Lady Eagles program that posted a (13-16) record last season, including a (10-8) record in the Tennessee Community College Athletic Association.

Photos from the signing ceremony have been posted on our website at thunderboltradio.com.