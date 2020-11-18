Tennessee 8th District Congressman David Kustoff has applauded the U.S. Senate’s confirmation of Stephen Vaden to the U.S. Court of International Trade.

Vaden is a Union City High School graduate, who was currently serving as General Counsel of the Department of Agriculture.

The U.S. Court of International Trade is comprised of nine judges with nationwide jurisdiction over any federal matter affecting trade, including agricultural commodities.

Judges on the U.S. Court of International Trade serve for life under Article III of the Constitution.

Congressman Kustoff said Vaden brings an extensive knowledge on trade, agriculture, and international law, and is a terrific addition to this Court.