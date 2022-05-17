Union City’s Track Team Captures Championship and State Bids

The rising Union City High School track program continues to soar to new heights.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Union City captured a first-ever girls West Sectional team championship, with seventeen athletes headed to the Class A State Meet.

The Lady Tornadoes totaled 121 points to outdistance Madison Academic Magnet on Saturday at Bartlett, for the initial sectional title in Union City’s program history.

Union City had three first-place finishers in the girls competition, and will send four relay teams and 12 girls in all to the Spring Fling in Murfreesboro on May 24.

Seven of those performers will compete in multiple events.