UNITED Arrive Alive Tour at Obion County Central High School

Today is Day 2 of the “Arrive Alive Tour” at Obion County Central High School.

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office event is the nation’s number-one ranked drunk and distracted driving awareness simulator, as well as the first-and-only marijuana driving simulator in the country.

The Arrive Alive Tour uses a high-tech, state-of-the-art simulator, that allows participants to drive while distracted, drunk, or drugged in a fully functioning vehicle without moving.

The simulator allows participants to experience the real-life dangers without the real life consequences.

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office said the fatal crash rate for teens is three times greater than drivers age 20 and over, with driver distraction responsible for more than 58-percent of teen crashes.

The mission is to educate drivers on the dangers and consequences of impaired and distracted driving, and to create life-long safe driving habits.