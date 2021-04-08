United States Department of Agriculture Releases Nationwide Farming Forecast

The United States Department of Agriculture has released a nationwide forecast for farm production this year.

Reports show very little increase in corn acreage, as farmers plan to plant an estimated 91.1 million acres this season.

This planting will represent an increase of less than one-percent from last years report.

The USDA report indicated a five-percent increase in acreage for soybean crops this year.

Reports show farmers plan to plant almost 88 million acres, which would be the third highest planted acreage of the crop in history.

The report also stated that planted winter wheat is up nine-percent from 2020, at just over 33 million acres.

Despite this seasons increase in acreage, reports show this years crop as the seventh lowest on record.