United Way of West Tennessee’s Matt Marshall honored by TCCY

The Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth has honored Tennesseans for their work on behalf of Tennessee children.

The awards were presented at the agency’s annual Children’s Advocacy Days with over 1,100 individuals interested in children and family issues attending.

Among this year’s award recipients was Matt Marshall, the President and CEO of United Way of West Tennessee.

The TCCY says Marshall has made great strides in helping children, youth, and families within West Tennessee.

Children’s Advocacy Days is an event with over a 30-year history. It is an opportunity for children’s advocates, service providers, and others to come together to be inspired by speakers, leaders, and peers with the goal of improving outcomes for children, youth, and families.