United Way partners with Weakley County to celebrate LIVE UNITED 2023

United Way of West Tennessee is once again partnering with Parker Hannifin and Stanley Black & Decker to celebrate Live United Week 2023 in Weakley County March 13 through March 18.

United Way and Weakley County will host events in conjunction with LIVE UNITED, including a Weakley County Pork/Ribs Luncheon and Lawn Mower Giveaway.

Both events benefit Weakley County’s partner nonprofits: American Red Cross Mid-West Tennessee; Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse; Jackson Center of Independent Living; Scarlet Rope; WE CARE Ministries’ Weakley County Backpack Program; and WRAP.

The luncheons, sponsored by Parker Hannifin, will take place on Tuesday, March 14 and Thursday, March 16 from 11am to 1pm. On Tuesday, Boston butts and pulled pork sack lunches will be provided and Thursday’s menu will consist of rack ribs and rib sack lunches. Community members should pre-order and pick up at Parker Hannifin in Greenfield. Delivery will be available. Pre-orders are preferably due by March 10 by calling 731-235-3122.

Orders placed after this day are allowed, while supplies last.

Starting March 13, individuals can also help raise funds for their local agencies through the Lawn Mower Giveaway, which is sponsored by Stanley Black & Decker. Participants can donate for multiple tickets and can enter to win at Parker Hannifin or WE CARE Ministries.

United Way also welcomes any donations from those unable to participate in the luncheon or giveaway in person from March 13 through March 18. All contributions stay “in-house” to benefit the Weakley County community.

Contact Weakley County Resource Director Megan Houston at [email protected] to donate or to receive more information about LIVE UNITED Week.

The winner of the giveaway will be announced during the week of March 20.

About United Way of West Tennessee

Established in 1941, United Way of West Tennessee is a nonprofit organization in Jackson serving to unite communities through partnership with local agencies to improve every person’s access to health, education, and financial stability.