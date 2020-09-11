United Way of West Tennessee and We Care Ministries are hosting a Gently Used Device Drive for students in West Tennessee who lack access to virtual classrooms.

United Way Resource Director Krista Paul says several area school districts have opted for distance learning instead of traditional classrooms, which while safe, poses other challenges to overcome.

Miss Paul says United Way and We Care are asking those who can, to consider donating their gently used devices so that access might be provided to those with the greatest need.

Donations of gently used tablets, iPads, or smartphones may be dropped off at We Care Ministries on North Lindell Street in Martin September 14th through the 25th.