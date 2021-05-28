University of Kentucky Announces Full Capacity for Football Games

The University of Kentucky’s Athletics Department has announced the return to full capacity for football games.

The announcement stated Kroger Field will be at capacity, when the Wildcats open their season against Louisiana-Monroe on September 4th.

The University says it also intends to return to its traditional gameday environment for the 2021 season.

Kentucky will have seven home games this fall.

The Wildcats were selected to play in the Gator Bowl last year, where they beat North Carolina State.