University of Southern Indiana to join Ohio Valley Conference in 2022-23

The University of Southern Indiana (USI) has accepted an invitation to join the Ohio Valley Conference.

USI, which sponsors 16 of the OVC’s 19 championship sports, will become official members on July 1, 2022.

They will join the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Eastern Illinois University, Morehead State University, Southeast Missouri State University, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Tennessee State University, Tennessee Technological University, and the University of Tennessee at Martin as OVC full member institutions.

USI, which is located in Evansville, Indiana, marks only the 23rd full-time member in the 74-year history of the Ohio Valley Conference.

USI, which currently competes at the NCAA Division II level, will begin its reclassification process to the NCAA Division I level during the 2022-23 academic year, when they will be included in OVC regular season schedules and be eligible to compete in OVC Championships. USI will be eligible to earn automatic bids to NCAA Championships beginning in 2026-27, its first full season of full Division I membership.