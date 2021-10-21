University of Tennessee extends income level for UT Promise

The University of Tennessee System announced plans Thursday to extend the household income level for UT Promise scholarship recipients from $50,000 to $60,000.

The announcement was made during the morning session of the Education, Research and Service Committee meeting, held in conjunction with UT’s Board of Trustees fall meetings.

“Increases in investments to the UT Promise Endowment mean even greater opportunities for students to achieve their dream of obtaining an undergraduate degree,” UT System President Randy Boyd said. “Now, more than half of all Tennesseans can qualify financially for UT Promise, giving working and middle-class families a little extra help with college tuition and certain fees.”

UT announced plans for UT Promise in March 2019 for students with a household income of $50,000 or less. Since that time, more than 1,800 students have enrolled at a UT campus tuition-free. The program also matches eligible students with a volunteer mentor to help ensure success throughout a student’s college career.

UT Promise is a last-dollar scholarship program that guarantees free tuition and fees after other financial aid is received (such as Pell Grants, HOPE Scholarship, or other institutional scholarships) for undergraduate, Tennessee residents with a family household income under $60,000 enrolling at University of Tennessee campuses located in Knoxville, Chattanooga, Martin, Memphis, and Pulaski.

Students must qualify for the Hope Scholarship and meet the academic qualifications for the institution to be eligible for UT Promise.