University of Tennessee, UT-Martin and Oak Ridge Delegation Visit Union City

A delegation of individuals from the University of Tennessee, UT-Martin, and Oak Ridge National Laboratory made a recent visit to Union City.

Upon their arrival, the group met with Mayor Benny McGuire, and other county leaders, pertaining to a new technology for blacktopping.

Dr. Baoshan Huang, a UT professor in Civil and Environmental Engineering, told Thunderbolt News about the visit.(AUDIO)

Dr. Huang explained the new process and its benefits.(AUDIO)

Mayor McGuire said the four hour meeting was informational concerning the possible practice.(AUDIO)