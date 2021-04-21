Unseasonable Cold Weather Could Be Damaging to Corn

Farmers who have recently planted some of their April corn crops may see some damage, due to the unseasonable cold temperatures.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, University of Kentucky Extension Director Dr. Chad Lee, explained what cold temperatures can do to newly planted seeds.(AUDIO)

With nighttime temperatures still at, or below 40-degrees for the next couple of nights, Dr. Lee said farmers will have to check their fields for the possibility of damage.(AUDIO)

Dr. Lee said Western Kentucky farmers could be at the greatest risk at this time, due to the possibility of the cold overnight lows.(AUDIO)