Unwanted Visitor at Union City Home Arrested on Various Charges

An unwanted visitor at a Union City home was arrested on various charges.

Reports said police were called to 1313 East College Street, where 42 year old Chysea Marney, of Union City, was sitting in her vehicle in the driveway.

While speaking with Ms. Marney at the scene, she told officers she was smoking marijuana when they arrived.

Police reports said Ms. Marney was removed from the vehicle for a probable cause search.

The search resulted in the finding of over 18 grams of marijuana in separate bags, digital scales and $990 in cash.

The search also located five debit and food stamp cards that did not belong to Ms. Marney.

She was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia.