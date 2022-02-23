February 23, 2022
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Up to quarter…

Up to quarter inch to half inch of ice possible in Ken-Tenn area

Up to quarter inch to half inch of ice possible in Ken-Tenn area

The National Weather Service says the Ken-Tenn area could see significant ice accumulations as a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through 6:00 Thursday night.

In a briefing Wednesday, forecasters said sleet accumulations may be slightly more than originally forecast.

Freezing rain, beginning Wednesday night, could bring a total ice accumulation up to a quarter inch to a half inch, accompanied by less than a quarter inch of sleet.

Forecasters say power outages and tree damage are likely and travel could be nearly impossible.

Steve James

https://www.thunderboltradio.com/ourfamily/

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology