While the Tennessee Soybean Festival is one of the biggest regional festivals around, there are other fairs and festivals that are coming up on the calendar.

The Dyer County Fair in Dyersburg is taking place this week at the Dyer County Fairgrounds.

Next week, the regional West Tennessee State Fair will be at the Jackson Fairgrounds Tuesday through Saturday.

And the Carroll County Fair in Huntingdon runs September 17th through the 22nd.

Upcoming area festivals include: the Banana Festival in the Twin Cities of Fulton and South Fulton this Saturday through the 15th, the Obion County Cornfest September 13th through the 22nd, the Sharon Corn and Music Festival September 30th through October 6th, and the Fire Prevention Festival in Greenfield October 8th through the 13th.

