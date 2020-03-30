The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,834 cases of COVID-19 Monday afternoon and 13 deaths.

There have been 148 individuals hospitalized with the virus.

Shelby County has the highest number of cases in the state with 396, while Davidson County’s case count is up to 364.

Locally, Carroll and Gibson Counties are reporting five cases each, Benton and Dyer Counties have three, with Henry, Obion, and Weakley Counties reporting one case each.

The highest number of cases continues to be in the 21-30 age group with 462, followed by the 41-50 age group with 299, and the 31-40 age group with 286 cases.