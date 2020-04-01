The Tennessee Department of Health reported 2,683 cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus Wednesday afternoon, an increase of 444 over Tuesday’s report.

According to the report, 24 people have died, 200 patients have been hospitalized, and 137 people have reportedly recovered from the virus.

The 24 deaths were reported in Sumner County with seven, Davidson County with four deaths, three in Shelby County, Hamilton and Williamson Counties with two, and one each in Greene, Knox, Marion, Rutherford, and Trousdale Counties, and one death is reported as a non-resident.

The state’s highest cases are being reported in Shelby County with 496 cases, Davidson County with 423, and Sumner County reports 201 cases.

Locally, Gibson County has six cases, Carroll County is reporting five, Benton County has four, Dyer County has three, Obion County reports two cases, and Henry and Weakley Counties are reporting one case each.

In Northwest Tennessee, Crockett and Lake Counties do not have any reported cases of the coronavirus.

The highest reported cases in Tennessee continue to be in the 21-30 age group with 637, followed by the 51-60 age group with 456.