The Tennessee Department of Health reported 2,845 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, an increase of 162 over Wednesday’s reported number.

The report states 32 people have died while 220 have recovered from the virus.

263 patients have been hospitalized and treated.

Davidson County is reporting 617 cases and Shelby County has 570.

Local counties reporting cases include:

Benton County – 4

Carroll County – 5

Dyer County – 5

Gibson County – 6

Henry County – 4

Obion County – 2

Weakley County -1

The 21-30 age group continues to see the highest number of cases with 665, followed by the 51-60 age group with 484.