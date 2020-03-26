The Tennessee Department of Health is reporting 957 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee and three deaths.

Health officials also say 76 individuals have been hospitalized across the state.

The highest number of cases continues to be in Davidson County with 203, followed by Shelby County with 147.

Locally, Carroll and Dyer Counties are reporting three cases each, Gibson County has two, and Benton County is reporting one case of the coronavirus.

There are no positive cases reported in Henry, Lake, Obion, and Weakley Counties.

The highest number of cases continues to be in the 21-30 age group with 260, followed by the 31-40 age group with 161.